Major League Baseball's regular season has arrived, and with it, inevitably so will questions about how fans can watch their favorite teams in action. CBS Sports is here to help, providing all the information you need so that you can tune into the season-opening contest between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros.

The Yankees missed the postseason last year, winning 82 games en route to narrowly avoiding their first losing season since 1992. The Astros, conversely, reached their seventh consecutive American League Championship Series after winning 90 games. The Astros were done in by the Texas Rangers, who then won the World Series.

With that background of the way, let's get to the pertinent information.

Yankees vs. Astros

Date: Thursday, March 28 | Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston, TX)

Live stream: Fubo (try for free), MLB.TV | TV: YES, Space City Home Network

Probable pitchers: LHP Nestor Cortes (NYY) vs. LHP Framber Valdez (HOU)

Odds: NYY +130; HOU -155; over/under: 8.5

Storylines

Yankees: The Yankees are attempting to record their 32nd consecutive winning season, which would tie the 1952-83 Montreal Canadiens for the second-longest streak in the history of the four main men's professional sports leagues. (The Yankees already hold the longest streak, having set that from 1926-64.) New York had a busy offseason, obtaining several new outfielders, including Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres, and signing mid-rotation starter Marcus Stroman. The Yankees will be without ace Gerrit Cole to begin the season because of nerve inflammation in his elbow.

Astros: The Astros have the second-longest active playoff streak in MLB, at seven, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers. Houston has won the division six times during that span, and has made it to the World Series on four occasions. The Astros made two notable moves over the winter, signing closer Josh Hader and extending second baseman Jose Altuve's contract beyond his original free-agent date this upcoming winter. The Astros are too without their ace, as Justin Verlander is dealing with a shoulder issue.