The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will play Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday afternoon. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series by a 2-0 margin, having taken both games in Houston to begin the series. The winner will advance to the World Series, where they'll play either the Philadelphia Phillies or the San Diego Padres.

This is the third time in six postseasons that these two teams have played against one another in the ALCS. The Astros, it should be noted, have won both of those series.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 3.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22 | Time: 5:07 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Odds: HOU +130; NYY -155 | 7 o/u (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.28 ERA) vs. Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA)

Preview

The Astros will turn to McCullers for the second time this postseason. In the Division Series against the Seattle Mariners, he threw six shutout innings and recorded more strikeouts (seven) than baserunners allowed (four). This will mark his 18th career playoffs appearance. The Yankees will counter with Cole. He pitched twice in New York's Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three runs in 13-plus innings of work. This will be his 17th career postseason appearance, and his first against his old teammates in Houston.

Prediction

You've heard that scouts root for outs? We're rooting for seven games. The Astros winning would cause us to stray further from that goal, so we'll predict that the Yankees get on the board.

Pick: Yankees 4, Astros 2