The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will play Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday night in The Bronx. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series by a 3-0 margin, meaning they're a win away from claiming the AL pennant and advancing to the World Series, while the Yankees need four wins in a row to save their season.

This marks the third time in six postseasons that the Yankees and Astros have played one another in the ALCS. The Astros are on the cusp of going 3-0 in those series.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 4.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23 | Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Odds: NYY -125; HOU +105; O/U: 6.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA) vs. LHP Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA)

Preview

The Astros will give the starting nod to Lance McCullers Jr. He was supposed to start Game 3, but was pushed back a day after he was hit in the elbow with a champagne bottle during Houston's post-ALDS victory celebration. McCullers was limited to eight starts this season, but he pitched well in those and he threw six shutout innings against the Mariners in his previous postseason outing. This will be his 18th postseason appearance. The Yankees will counter with Nestor Cortes. He pitched twice in the ALDS, including on short rest, holding the Guardians to three runs in 10 innings of work. This will be Cortes' third postseason appearance.

Prediction

We always root for each series to go the maximum amount of games. That said, the Astros have outclassed the Yankees to the extent that maybe it's for the best if this one ends on Sunday.

Pick: Astros 3, Yankees 1