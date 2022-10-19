The New York Yankees and Houston Astros are set to begin their American League Championship Series on Wednesday night, a day after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The winner will advance to the World Series, where they'll play the Philadelphia Phillies or the San Diego Padres.

The Yankees and Astros are familiar foes, as this will mark the third time in the past six years they've met in the ALCS. The Astros have won both of those series.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 1.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19 | Time: 7:37 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Odds: NYY +162; HOU -195; O/U: 6.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91) vs. RHP Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75)

Preview

The Astros will start Justin Verlander, the favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award. He's made one start this postseason, a rare clunker against the Seattle Mariners that saw him surrender six runs on 10 hits in four innings. The Yankees will counter with Jameson Taillon. He was supposed to start Game 5 of the ALDS, but was moved aside once the game was postponed until Tuesday because of rain. Taillon made one appearance during the ALDS: an unsuccessful relief outing.

Prediction

The two best teams in the AL on paper should provide a thrilling best-of-seven series. Given the disparity in the starting pitcher matchup, we see the Astros getting on the board first with a Game 1 victory.

Pick: Astros 5, Yankees 3