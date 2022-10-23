NEW YORK -- Sunday night the Houston Astros will look to clinch their fourth American League pennant in the last six seasons. The Astros hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the best-of-seven ALCS. Only one team, the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS, has erased a 3-0 series deficit. New York will look to become the second. Here's how you can watch Game 4.

Alas and alack, the weather will be an issue Sunday. The game will not start on time, MLB announced about an hour before the scheduled first pitch at 7:07 p.m. ET. A postponement remains possible and MLB will provide another update prior to 7 p.m. ET. There is steady rain in the forecast through the evening and into Monday morning. Here is Sunday's night forecast for New York (via CBS News New York):

There is rain in the forecast for ALCS Game 4. CBS News New York

MLB makes all weather-related decisions in the postseason and the league's priority is playing an uninterrupted nine innings. They would like to avoid mid-game delays. The Yankees have played four home games this postseason and already two were postponed by rain -- Games 2 and 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians.

There are no more scheduled off-days in the ALCS, so if Game 4 is postponed, everything would be pushed back a day. In the event the series goes seven games, Game 7 would be played Thursday, Oct. 27. The World Series is scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 28. The winner of Game 7 would open the World Series the very next day.

Of course, the Astros hold that seemingly insurmountable 3-0 series lead, making a seven-game series unlikely. Either way, there is rain in the forecast throughout the day Sunday, which would force Game 4 between the Astros and Yankees to be delayed, if not postponed.