NEW YORK -- Sunday night the Houston Astros will look to clinch their fourth American League pennant in the last six seasons. The Astros hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the best-of-seven ALCS. Only one team, the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS, has erased a 3-0 series deficit. New York will look to become the second. Here's how you can watch Game 4.

Rain in New York forced Game 4 to begin in a delay, and MLB is targeting an 8:30 p.m. ET start time, the league announced. There is more rain in the forecast throughout the night, though it will be playable, similar to Game 5 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon.

MLB makes all weather-related decisions in the postseason and the league's priority is playing an uninterrupted nine innings. They would like to avoid mid-game delays. The Yankees have played four home games this postseason and already two were postponed by rain -- Games 2 and 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians.

There are no more scheduled off-days in the ALCS, so if Game 4 is postponed, everything would be pushed back a day. In the event the series goes seven games, Game 7 would be played Thursday, Oct. 27. The World Series is scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 28. The winner of Game 7 would open the World Series the very next day.

Of course, the Astros hold that seemingly insurmountable 3-0 series lead, making a seven-game series unlikely. Either way, there is rain in the forecast throughout the day Sunday, which would force Game 4 between the Astros and Yankees to be delayed, if not postponed.