The New York Yankees will look to start a new winning streak when they take on the Oakland Athletics in an important matchup on Sunday Night Baseball. The Yankees (76-53), who had a 13-game winning streak stopped on Saturday, are 21-5 in August and have moved into the postseason picture by leading the American League Wild Card standings. The Athletics (71-59), who snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday, are just 12-12 this month. New York has won six of the last eight meetings with Oakland.

First pitch from RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 1,162-801, including a 533-445 edge in road games. The Yankees are a –135 favorite on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Athletics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Athletics vs. Yankees picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has locked in its Yankees vs. Athletics picks and predictions. Here are the MLB odds today and betting trends for Athletics vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Athletics money line: New York -135, Oakland +125

Yankees vs. Athletics run line: New York -1.5 (+110)

Yankees vs. Athletics over-under: 9 runs

NYY: The Yankees are 6-1 in their last seven road games against a team with a winning record

OAK: The Athletics are 4-1 in their last five Game 4s of a series

Why you should back the Yankees



Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has been hot, although he had his five-game hitting streak stopped on Saturday. Stanton has hits in 14 of his past 16 games. He is 3-for-12 (.250) with two home runs in the series. For the year, he is batting .267 with 24 homers, 67 RBIs and 51 runs scored. In six games against Oakland this year, Stanton is batting .250 with two homers and three RBIs.

Also powering New York is first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is 4-for-13 in the series. In Friday's 8-2 win, Rizzo was 2-for-5. Since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs last month, Rizzo has three homers and 10 RBIs. Rizzo has only played 12 career games against Oakland and has three doubles and two RBIs.

Why you should back the Athletics

Right-hander Paul Blackburn (0-1, 4.09 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Oakland. Blackburn, who will be making his third start of the season, is coming off a no-decision against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. In that game, Blackburn allowed just two earned runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter. He is making his first appearance against the Yankees.

First baseman Matt Olson has had a solid season at the plate for the Athletics. He is among the team leaders in hitting, batting .275 with 32 homers, 83 RBIs and 80 runs scored. He has hits in five of his last seven games, including a 2-for-4 performance with a solo home run against Seattle on Monday. In 18 career games against the Yankees, Olson is batting .279 with four doubles, five homers and 13 RBIs.

