The New York Yankees will battle the Athletics in the second of a three-game series on Saturday. The Yankees earned a 10-2 win on Friday. The Yankees (22-16), first in the American League East, have won three in a row. The Athletics (20-19), second in the AL West, have lost three in a row.

First pitch from Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif., is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. New York is a –155 favorite on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Athletics odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Athletics picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2025 MLB season on a 10-5 run (67%) on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns. Now, here are the model's three best bets for Yankees vs. Athletics on Saturday afternoon:

Yankees to win (-155)

New York has dominated the series with the Athletics of late, winning 11 of the past 14 meetings. They are 6-0 on the road since June 27, 2023, outscoring the Athletics 52-12 during that stretch. Helping lead the Yankees' offense on Friday was left fielder Jasson Dominguez, who was 3-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBI.

In 32 games this season, he is hitting .250 with eight doubles, five homers and 19 RBI. He has five hits in his last 10 at-bats. In four career games against the Athletics, he has four homers and 10 RBI. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best price on the Yankees winning at -158.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine's top MLB expert, Matt Severance, is heating up. Get his best bets for Saturday, all from the expert who is 58-27 on his last 85 MLB picks (+1494).

Under 9.5 total runs (+105)

The model projects a 57.7% chance that the teams will combine for fewer runs than 9.5. Left-hander Carlos Rodon (4-3, 2.96 ERA) is expected to start for New York. He has been sharp of late, earning three wins in his last four starts. He received a no-decision in a 4-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Monday. In that game, he pitched 6.2 innings, allowing just three hits and one walk, while striking out five.

The Athletics will counter with left-handed pitcher J.P. Sears (4-2, 2.93 ERA). He has won three of his last four starts, including a no-decision in a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins on May 4. In that game, he pitched 6.1 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and no walks, while striking out two. The model projects Rodon will allow 2.5 earned runs, while New York relievers will combine to give up just 0.9 earned runs. Sears, meanwhile, will allow 2.8 runs, with Athletics relievers relinquishing just 1.5 earned runs. The model is projecting 9.2 combined runs.

You've now seen two best bets for Yankees vs. Athletics on Saturday. Now, get picks for every single game from the model that enters Week 7 of the 2025 MLB season on a 10-5 run (67%) on top-rated MLB run-line picks.

Total combined hits under 17.5 (-125)

The model projects the Yankees and Athletics will combine to allow 16.6 total hits. New York starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has been dominant so far this year. He has yet to allow more than four hits in any of his eight starts. In his longest outing, a 5-1 win at Cleveland on April 23, he allowed just four hits. Athletics pitcher J.P. Sears has not allowed more than six hits in any of his starts. DraftKings Sportsbook and bet365 has this prop at -125.