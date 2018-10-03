Yankees vs. Athletics: Watch AL Wild Card Game, MLB live stream info, TV channel, start time

On Wednesday night, it will be a battle of small market versus big market when the New York Yankees host the Oakland Athletics in the Bronx. New York entered the season with a $166 million payroll, while the A's at $66 million are the first team in 30 years to make the playoffs with the lowest Opening Day payroll..

The teams split the 2018 regular season meetings at 3-3, with the Yankees taking two of three at home in May and Oakland winning two of three at home in September. This might be the best American League wild-card matchup in years as these two teams have stacked lineups which ranked 1-2 in the AL in home runs this season, while both pitching staffs posted ERAs under 4.00, two of only six AL teams to do so.

Luis Severino will be taking the mound for New York, who ended the regular season with a 3.39 ERA and a 4.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Severino kicked off the year going 14-2 but then struggled after the All-Star break, finishing 5-6 to close out the year. There was an 11-start stretch in which the 23-year-old posted a 6.73 ERA, and after his collapse in last year's AL Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins, there is definitely a higher risk with Severino on the mound tonight.

The Yankees will carry 10 pitchers, including Chad Green, J.A. Happ, Lance Lynn and Masahiro Tanaka, and manager Aaron Bone said that all of them will pitch if needed.

Liam Hendriks will "open" the game for the Athletics, who are seemingly going with a different approach since they are without a traditional ace due to a bevy of injuries to the rotation. Hendriks made eight "starts" this season, posting a 2.08 ERA and holding opponents to a .465 OPS. Here's why bullpenning the ALWC could work for Oakland.

You can follow along with our live blog throughout the game for all the latest scores, news, and analysis. The first pitch for Wednesday's game is at 8:08 p.m. ET. The winner plays the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series beginning Friday in Boston, and the loser goes home.

AL Wild Card: Athletics (97-65) at Yankees (100-62)

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 3



: Wednesday, Oct. 3 Time : First pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET



: First pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET Location : Yankee Stadium in New York

: Yankee Stadium in New York TV channel : TBS

: TBS Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Yankees vs. Athletics: Live updates

If the live blog tool does not load, please click here.