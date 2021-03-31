The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees will kick off their 2021 seasons at Yankee Stadium on April 1. The Yankees enter the year looking for their fifth straight postseason berth while the Blue Jays are aiming for their second straight trip to October. The pitching matchup is a dandy: Gerrit Cole vs. Hyun-Jin Ryu.

This is the third time in seven years the Yankees and Blue Jays are meeting on Opening Day. The Yankees took the their last Opening Day matchup in Toronto in 2018, with Giancarlo Stanton hitting two home runs in his Yankees debut. You can find the full MLB Opening Day 2021 schedule here. Information on Yankees vs. Blue Jays, including live stream details, are below.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Date: Thursday, April 1 | Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium -- Bronx, New York

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | TV: YES, ESPN

Probable pitchers: RHP Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (TOR)

Odds: TOR +162; NYY -177; O/U: 8

Storylines

Yankees: This is now Year 5 of the Aaron Judge-led core in New York and the Yankees are still trying to return to the World Series. They lost Game 5 of the ALDS to the division rival Rays in heartbreaking fashion last year, and their offseason was relatively subdued, with reclamation project pitchers Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon representing their most notable new additions. The Yankees lost a few key players to injury in spring training (Zack Britton, Luke Voit, Justin Wilson), but still have one of the most fearsome lineups in the game and will have one of the best pitchers in baseball on the mound Opening Day.

Blue Jays: Truth be told, the Blue Jays are very similar to the Yankees. They have a powerful (if right-handed heavy) lineup, a bona fide ace atop the rotation, and questions in the rotation behind that ace. The Blue Jays are led by second-generation big leaguers (Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) and they supplemented their homegrown core with established stars George Springer and Marcus Semien over the winter. Like the Yankees though, Toronto lost several key players to injury in spring training (Springer, Robbie Ray, Kirby Yates), so neither club will be at full strength on Opening Day.