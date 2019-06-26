Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds, line: June 26 MLB picks, predictions from model on 47-27 run

The New York Yankees look for continued success against the Toronto Blue Jays when they meet in the third and final game of their series on Wednesday. The Yankees (51-28) have won three straight and nine of their last 10 to lead the American League East, while the Blue Jays (29-51) have lost two in a row and are fourth in the division. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is at 1:05 p.m. ET. The latest Blue Jays vs. Yankees odds show New York favored at -273 on the money line (risk $273 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Yankees vs. Blue Jays picks of your own, listen to the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 14 of the MLB season on a strong 47-27 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, and has returned over $1,000 in profit to $100 bettors during that span. It's an eye-popping 22-12 on top-rated money line picks over the last three weeks, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Blue Jays vs. Yankees. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Yankees will send left-hander James Paxton (5-3, 3.75 ERA) to the mound. He has won back-to-back starts, allowing three runs and 11 hits over 11 innings for a 2.45 ERA. He has walked four while striking out 14 during that stretch.

Offensively, the Yankees have been red-hot, scoring 70 runs over the last 10 games. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu has been on fire at the plate with seven multi-hit games over his last 10. He has an 11-game hitting streak, going 21-for-46 (.457) with two doubles, two triples, four homers and 11 RBIs. Right fielder Aaron Judge enjoyed his best game since returning from injury on Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with a home run.

But just because New York has been on a roll does not mean it is the best value on the Blue Jays vs. Yankees money line.

That's because the Blue Jays are sending right-hander Trent Thornton (2-5, 4.25 ERA) to the mound. He was solid in his last outing, striking out seven and holding the Red Sox to two runs on eight hits on Friday. He has a 2.96 ERA on the road this season.

Offensively, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been swinging a hot bat, including five multi-hit games over the past six. He is 12-for-29 (.414) with two doubles, two homers and two RBIs during that stretch. Shortstop Freddy Galvis has a seven-game hitting streak, going 10-for-29 (.345) with two doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

So who wins Blue Jays vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Yankees vs. Blue Jays money line you should be all over Wednesday, all from the advanced model on a 47-27 run.