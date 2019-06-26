Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds, line: June 26 MLB picks, predictions from top-rated model on 47-27 run

The New York Yankees look for a three-game home sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays when they meet on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees (51-28) have won eight of their last 10 home games against the Blue Jays (29-51), who have lost three of five games this season against New York. Prior to this series, the Blue Jays had won the last two three-game series against the Yankees. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are favored at -273 on the money line, meaning a $273 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 10 in the latest Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Blue Jays vs. Yankees picks.

The model knows that New York leads the all-time series against Toronto, 352-285, including a 187-133 edge in games played at Yankee Stadium, and the Bronx Bombers are 30-14 at home this season. Statistically, the Yankees have a noticeable edge over the Blue Jays offensively, including in batting average (.260 to .227), on-base percentage (.337 to .294), slugging percentage (.455 to .395), runs scored (439 to 329), hits (696 to 610), home runs (132 to 104), total bases (1,198 to 1,049) and RBIs (417 to 311).

A number of Yankees hitters have been tearing up Blue Jays pitching this series, including second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who is 6-for-8 with a triple and home run. First baseman Luke Voit is 3-for-9 in the series, including a double and two RBIs, while second baseman Gleyber Torres is 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three walks.

That's because the Blue Jays are sending right-hander Trent Thornton (2-5, 4.25 ERA) to the mound. He was solid in his last outing, striking out seven and holding the Red Sox to two runs on eight hits on Friday. He has a 2.96 ERA on the road this season.

Offensively, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been swinging a hot bat, including five multi-hit games over the past six. He is 12-for-29 (.414) with two doubles, two homers and two RBIs during that stretch. Shortstop Freddy Galvis has a seven-game hitting streak, going 10-for-29 (.345) with two doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

