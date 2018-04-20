Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds, line: MLB picks for Sat., Apr. 21 from advanced computer model
Our proven computer model simulated Saturday's Blue Jays vs. Yankees game 10,000 times
The Blue Jays look to continue their early-season surge when they travel to New York on Saturday to face the Yankees at 1:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -155 on the money line, meaning a $155 bet on them to win would return $100. The over-under for runs Vegas expects to be scored is nine.
Before making a pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the week on a 10-5 run on its MLB money-line picks.
We can tell you it is projecting over nine runs to be scored and it also has generated a strong money-line selection that cashes more often than the odds imply. It's a must-see play that you can get only over at SportsLine.
The model knows the Blue Jays are off to a hot start and are already multiple games in front of the Yankees in the AL East.
Toronto will turn to righty Marcus Stroman, who is looking to get his season on track. He's 0-1 with an ERA of 7.90 and a WHIP of 1.91. He hasn't made it past the fifth inning in any of his three starts this year.
Opposing Stroman is lefty Jordan Montgomery, who is also looking to get his numbers (4.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP) down. He gave up three earned runs in his last start at Detroit, but did make it six innings and picked up the win..
Montgomery will be tasked with trying to slow down a Toronto lineup that enters the weekend in the top 10 in on-base percentage (.329) and slugging percentage (.429). Three Toronto regulars -- Curtis Granderson, Kevin Pillar and Steve Pearce -- are all hitting above .300 on the year, so outs can be tough to come by against this lineup.
Even though the Yankees are still waiting for star acquisition Giancarlo Stanton to get his bat going this season, they have plenty of other hot-hitting options such as outfielder Aaron Judge, who is hitting .339 with five home runs, and shortstop Didi Gregorius, who is hitting .327 and has gone yard five times. But are the Yankees worth it at -155?
Will the Blue Jays go on the road and get another big win, or will the Yankees exploit a struggling pitcher and protect their home field? Visit SportsLine now to see get the selection for Blue Jays-Yankees that hits more often than its odds imply, all from a proven model on a 10-5 run.
