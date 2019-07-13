Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 13 from model on 18-6 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Blue Jays vs. Yankees game 10,000 times
The New York Yankees look to continue where they left off prior to the All-Star break when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Saturday. The Yankees (58-31), first in the American League East Division, have won seven of their last 10. The Blue Jays (34-58), fourth in the AL East, look to turn around their fortunes after losing four of their last five. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. ET, and the Yankees have won five straight games against Toronto. The latest Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds show New York favored at -289 on the money line (risk $289 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 11.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Blue Jays picks of your own, listen to the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 16 of the MLB season on a sizzling 18-6 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Its top-rated money-line picks have now returned almost $1,700 on the season for $100 bettors, and anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now the model has dialed in on Blue Jays vs. Yankees. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.
The model knows New York, which is 4-3 in July, will send left-hander J.A. Happ (7-4, 5.02 ERA) to the mound. One of Happ's best starts of the season came against his old team in Toronto on June 6, holding the Blue Jays to one run on four hits and no walks in seven innings of work.
Second baseman Gleyber Torres has hits in nine of his last 11 games. He is 15-for-39 with two doubles, one home run and five RBIs during that stretch. In four home games against the Blue Jays this season, he is 7-for-13 with two doubles, one home run, four walks and two RBIs.
But just because New York has had the upper hand against Toronto does not mean it is the best value on the Blue Jays vs. Yankees money line.
That's because the Blue Jays will start left-hander Clayton Richard (1-5, 6.23 ERA), who has had success against the Yankees. Richard owns a career 3.63 ERA in three starts and 17 1/3 innings against New York.
Offensively, infielder Eric Sogard has multiple hits in four of his last nine games and is 8-for-18 with two doubles, one home run and two RBIs in six games against New York this season. Catcher Danny Jansen has raised his average 26 points over the past 10 games with three multi-hit games and hits in six of the past seven. Jansen is 6-for-15 with a double, one home run and two RBIs against the Yankees this season.
So who wins Blue Jays vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blue Jays vs. Yankees money line you should be all over Saturday, all from the advanced model on an 18-6 roll, and find out.
