The Toronto Blue Jays (13-13) and the New York Yankees (15-11) square off in a Saturday matinee. The Blue Jays snapped their five-game losing streak in the first game of the series. Toronto defeated the Yankees 4-2 in a contest on Friday. New York has dropped three of its last four games. Kevin Gausman (2-2, 3.16 ERA) is on the mound for the Blue Jays. Max Fried (4-0, 1.42 ERA) gets the start for New York.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. New York is a -190 favorite on the money line (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Yankees odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays money line: Toronto +160, New York -190 at FanDuel

Yankees vs. Blue Jays over/under: 9 runs

Yankees vs. Blue Jays run line: New York -1.5 (+103)

Why the Yankees can cover

Right fielder Aaron Judge is a powerful slugger who leads the majors in batting average (.408) and OPS (1.222) and is tied for second in RBI (26). Judge has also belted seven homers. On April 22 against the Guardians, Judge went 4-of-4 with a double.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is third in the league in batting average (.364) with one home run and nine RBI. The 37-year-old enter this game logging at least one hit in eight of the last nine games. In Wednesday's win over the Guardians, Goldschmidt went 3-of-5 with two doubles and two runs driven in.

Why the Blue Jays can cover

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has the strength to push the ball all around the diamond. Guerrero Jr. is batting .278 with two home runs and 11 RBI. The 26-year-old has recorded 10 2-plus hit games this season. On April 20 against the Mariners, Guerrero Jr. was 2-of-3 with a double and a base hit.

Right fielder George Springer is an athletic force who leads the team in batting average (.329) and OBP (.412) and has 12 RBI. In Wednesday's loss to the Astros, he finished 1-of-3 with a double and one run driven in.

