The Toronto Blue Jays will look to make it two in a row when they battle the New York Yankees in a key American League East matchup on Tuesday. Toronto defeated New York 5-4 on Monday. The Yankees (48-36), who are first in the division, are 22-19 on the road this season. The Blue Jays (46-38), who are third in the AL East, are 26-16 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto on Canada Day is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. The Yankees have won five of the last seven meetings with the Blue Jays. New York is a -155 favorite on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays money line New York -155, Toronto +130 at DraftKings Sportsbook Yankees vs. Blue Jays over/under 8 runs Yankees vs. Blue Jays run line New York -1.5 (+110)

Why the Yankees can win

New York is expected to send left-hander Max Fried (10-2, 1.92 ERA) to the mound. In 17 starts this season, he has logged 108 innings pitched, allowing 81 hits, 23 earned runs and 21 walks with 104 strikeouts. In a 7-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, he pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, one run – none earned – and one walk with seven strikeouts. He received a no-decision in a 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on June 20, going six innings and allowing seven hits and three earned runs, while striking out seven.

Right fielder Aaron Judge is among New York's offensive leaders. In 84 games this season, he is batting .354 with 19 doubles, two triples, 30 homers and 67 RBI. He was 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Sunday's 12-5 win over the Athletics. He was 3-for-4 with a homer and one RBI in a June 20 loss to the Orioles.

Why the Blue Jays can win

Right-hander Kevin Gausman (6-6, 4.21 ERA) is expected to get the start for Toronto. In 16 starts this season, he has pitched 94 innings, allowing 75 hits, 44 earned runs, 12 homers and 25 walks with 90 strikeouts. He is coming off a stellar outing in a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. In eight innings pitched, he allowed two hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Among Toronto's top offensive threats includes first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. In 83 games, he has registered 17 doubles, 12 homers and 44 RBI with three stolen bases. In Monday's win over the Yankees, he was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. He was 2-for-5 in a 10-6 win at Cleveland on June 24.

