The Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees on Monday in a battle between teams in the thick of the American League East race. The Blue Jays enter Monday with a 45-38 overall record, and are coming off a 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The Yankees are 48-35 overall, and have won three of their last four games, including a 12-5 win over the Athletics on Sunday. Carlos Rodon (9-5, 2.92 ERA) will be starting on the mound for New York, while veteran Max Scherzer (0-0, 5.63 ERA) is slated to start for Toronto.

First pitch from the Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. New York is a -145 favorite on the money line (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Blue Jays vs. Yankees picks or prop bets, you'll want to see what SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Now, here are the Kaylor's top picks for Yankees vs. Blue Jays on Monday:

Yankees money line (-145)

Aaron Judge 3+ Hits+Runs+RBI (+110)

Max Scherzer Under 5.5 total strikeouts (+100)

Combine these picks into a Same Game Parlay for a shot at a +385 payout (odds subject to change)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays money line Toronto +120, New York -145 at DraftKings Sportsbook Yankees vs. Blue Jays over/under 8.5 runs Yankees vs. Blue Jays run line New York -1.5 (+114) Yankees vs. Blue Jays picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs. Blue Jays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Yankees money line (-145)

This is a spot where I believe the Yankees hold a significant edge at starting pitcher, despite Toronto having a future Hall of Famer on the mound. Carlos Rodon has put together an All-Star level start to the season for the Yankees, going 9-5 with a 2.92 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. Meanwhile, veteran Max Scherzer is making just his third start of the year for Toronto, and he hasn't been particularly sharp in his first two. Look for the Yankees to put the pressure on Scherzer early in Monday's game.

Aaron Judge 3+ Hits+Runs+RBI (+110)

Judge is coming off a two home run performance on Sunday, and is once again the front-runner in the American League MVP race. Judge would clear this number with one homer on Monday, which is also an enticing prop bet play here. But in the end, I like the flexibility that this prop bet brings to the table, and I expect Judge to have another productive game on Monday.

Max Scherzer Under 5.5 total strikeouts (+100)

This will be Scherzer's third start as a member of the Blue Jays. In his first two outings, the future Hall of Famer totaled just five strikeouts in 8.0 total innings of work. It's hard for me to see the veteran right-hander lasting long enough on Monday to rack up six or more strikeouts against the Yankees.

