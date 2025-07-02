The New York Yankees will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they battle the Toronto Blue Jays in a key American League East Division matchup on Wednesday night. Toronto has won the first two games of a four-game series with a 5-4 win on Monday and 12-5 triumph on Tuesday. New York is expected to send right-hander Will Warren (5-4, 4.37 ERA) to the mound, while Toronto will counter with right-hander Jose Berrios (4-3, 3.26 ERA).

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. New York is the -129 favorite (risk $129 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is -236 to record a hit, while New York's Aaron Judge is +215 to hit a home run.

Here are the model's best bets for Yankees vs. Blue Jays (odds subject to change):

Blue Jays run line +1.5 (-152)

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests Toronto will be able to cover the run line, and has the Yankees winning the game by an average score of 5.0 to 4.5, with the Blue Jays covering more than 60% of the time, making it the better value at these odds

Anthony Volpe, Yankees, over 0.5 total bases (-175)

Volpe has hits in two of his last three games, including a double in Monday's loss to the Blue Jays. He was 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 9-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on June 21. The 2019 first-round draft pick of the Yankees has hit Blue Jays pitching well in his young career. In 29 career games against Toronto, Volpe is hitting .250 with seven doubles, five homers and 10 RBI.

The model is projecting 1.3 total bases for Volpe, and gives this prop a 4.5-star rating. SportsLine has an edge of 0.8 based on the projection of 1.3 and the consensus line of 0.5.