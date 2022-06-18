AL East foes collide when the New York Yankees (48-16) and the Toronto Blue Jays (37-27) match up on Saturday afternoon. The Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 12-3 in the first contest of their three-game series. That marked New York's eighth straight victory. On the flip side, Toronto has dropped two straight games. Jameson Taillon (7-1, 2.93 ERA) starts for New York. Alek Manoah (8-1, 1.67 ERA) is on the hill for the Blue Jays.

The first pitch is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. Toronto is the -135 moneyline favorite (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while New York is a +115 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays moneyline: Toronto -135, New York +115

Yankees vs. Blue Jays run line: Toronto -1.5 (+155)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays over-under: 8.5 runs

TOR: Blue Jays are 24-6 in their last 30 Saturday games

NYY: Yankees are 7-1 in their last eight games as an underdog

Why you should back the Yankees



First baseman Anthony Rizzo is a big-time slugger for the Yankees. Rizzo owns outstanding power and run-producing abilities with his monster swing. He also plays sound defense in the corner as he's a four-time Gold Glove Winner. The three-time All-Star is ranked eighth in the MLB in home runs (17) and RBIs (47). In his last outing, Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a grand slam.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres is an all-around talent. Torres is a pure hitter with the capability of hitting for power and average. The two-time All-Star has good arm strength and range on the defensive side as well. Torres is batting .254 with 12 home runs and 29 RBIs. On June 17, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a natural and effortless swing. Guerrero Jr. knows how to make consistent contact with the baseball due to his pitch recognition and awareness at the plate. The 2021 All-Star is leading the team in home runs (16) and RBIs (39). On June 15, he went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Center fielder George Springer is also an important contributor. Springer has a great combination of home-run power with solid speed on the defensive end. The three-time All-Star displayed enough range in the outfield with a reliable throwing arm. Springer has a batting average of .266 with 12 home runs and 33 RBIs.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Yankees picks

