Yankee Stadium hosts a matinee matchup between AL East rivals on Wednesday afternoon. The New York Yankees welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to the Bronx for the second game of a quick divisional series. New York won the first matchup on Tuesday evening, using a walk-off home run to improve to 21-8 in 2022. Toronto is 17-14 after three consecutive defeats.

First pitch is at 12:35 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Yankees as -145 favorites on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest Blue Jays vs. Yankees odds.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees money line: Yankees -145, Blue Jays +125

Blue Jays vs. Yankees over-under: 7.5 runs

Blue Jays vs. Yankees run line: Yankees -1.5

TOR: The Blue Jays are 7-8 in road games

NYY: The Yankees are 13-4 in home games



Why you should back the Blue Jays

Toronto has impressive traits on offense and in run prevention. The Blue Jays are above-average overall on offense, scoring 120 runs this season. Toronto is in the top five of the AL with a .237 batting average, and the Blue Jays also have intriguing power. That includes top-four marks in the American League with 53 doubles, 35 home runs, and a .392 slugging percentage.

On the mound, the Blue Jays will hand the ball to veteran right-hander Jose Berrios. Berrios finished in the top ten of Cy Young voting in 2021, posting a 3.52 ERA in 192 innings. He struck 9.6 batters per nine innings and walked only 2.1 batters per nine innings last season. From there, right-handers notably struggle against Berrios, posting an ugly .668 OPS against Berrios across a lengthy MLB career.

Why you should back the Yankees

Aaron Judge was the hero on Tuesday, and he has been one of the best players in MLB this season. Judge leads the AL with 10 home runs, posting a .626 slugging percentage in the process. He is the linchpin of New York's offense, and the Yankees currently rank in the top five of the AL in runs scored (130), slugging percentage (.406), home runs (39), walk rate (9.8 percent), batting average (.237), and on-base percentage (.318).

Toronto has the second-worst bullpen ERA (4.32) in the American League, and the Yankees should have chances. In contrast, New York's bullpen is the best in the AL, leading the league with a 2.38 ERA in 2022. Yankees relievers also lead the AL in ground ball rate and wins above replacement, and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon currently sports a profile that features 21 strikeouts and only two walks so far this season.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Yankees picks

