The New York Yankees will try to avoid their first series loss of the season when they face the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon. New York dropped Friday's series opener in a 6-1 final, putting the Yankees in a must-win position on Saturday and Sunday. Toronto has won two of its last three games to move into a tie with New York for third place in the American League East.

First pitch at Yankee Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -180 favorite (risk $180 to win $100), and the over/under is 7.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Blue Jays vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Blue Jays money line: Yankees -180, Blue Jays +152

Yankees vs. Blue Jays over/under: 7.5 runs

Yankees vs. Blue Jays run line: New York -1.5 (+122)

NYY: The Yankees are 8-4 in their last 12 games as favorites

TOR: The Blue Jays are 8-2 in their last 10 divisional games

Why you should back the Yankees

New York has yet to lose a series this season, so it will be motivated to keep that streak alive in front of its home fans on Saturday. The Yankees have their ace on the mound, and Gerrit Cole has been arguably the best starter in the MLB so far this season. He became the first pitcher in team history to record at least 30 strikeouts with a sub-1.00 ERA through his first four outings since earned runs were first recorded in 1913.

Cole threw a 108-pitch two-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Minnesota at home last Sunday. Toronto starter Alek Manoah has already given up 15 runs and 15 walks in just 19.1 innings, going 1-1 with a 6.98 ERA. He matched career worsts by allowing seven runs and nine hits in 4.2 innings his last time out.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

While Cole is off to a hot start in 2023, he gave up an AL-worst 33 home runs last season. He struggled to slow down Toronto's explosive lineup, going 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA across three starts, giving up a pair of home runs to Vladimir Guerrero in one game last April. Meanwhile, Manoah is 2-1 with a 2.31 ERA in six career starts against the Yankees.

He finished third in the AL Cy Young Award voting last season, so he should bounce back from his disappointing start to the campaign. Guerrero gave Toronto an early 2-0 lead on a first-inning home run on Friday night before Brandon Belt drove in two runs in the sixth inning and two more in the eighth. Shortstop Bo Bichette leads Toronto with a .354 average and 12 RBI so far this season.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 8.9 runs.

