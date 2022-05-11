The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays opened a quick -- yet important -- two-game series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. The two AL East rivals figure to battle it out (along with the Tampa Bay Rays) all season for the division title.

The Blue Jays took a 5-3 lead into the ninth inning and usually that means game over. Closer Jordan Romano has been outstanding this season, taking a 1.35 ERA and an MLB best 12 saves into Tuesday's game. The Blue Jays have 10 one-run wins thanks in part to Romano closing the door in the ninth inning.

Alas and alack, Romano was not at his best Tuesday. He walked No. 9 hitter Jose Trevino and leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu with one out, setting up Aaron Judge for the walk-off home run. The towering blast is Judge's first career walk-off homer. To the action footage:

Not many home runs land in the second deck in left field at Yankee Stadium. Statcast says the ball traveled only 414 feet, but no matter the distance, it was worth three runs, and it turned the 5-3 deficit into a 6-5 win (box score).

The win improved the Yankees to 21-8 on the season, the best record in baseball. The Blue Jays slipped to 17-14 and have lost three straight games.