The New York Yankees (53-43) and the Atlanta Braves (42-53) open up their second-half schedules with an intraleague showdown on Friday. Atlanta had its two-game win streak halted right before the break, dropping a 5-4 decision to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 13. Likewise, New York went into the All-Star on a two-game skid. The Chicago Cubs defeated the Yankees 4-1 last Sunday. Spencer Strider (3-7, 3.94 ERA) starts for the Braves. The Yankees starter hasn't been announced.

First pitch from Truist Park is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. New York is a -110 favorite on the money line (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Braves odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Yankees vs. Braves money line New York -110, Atlanta -109 at FanDuel Yankees vs. Braves over/under 8.5 runs Yankees vs. Braves run line New York -1.5 (+139)

Why the Braves can win

First baseman Matt Olson has been able to create offense for this group, leading the team in home runs (17) and RBI (61). In the July 13 loss to the Cardinals, Olson went 2-of-5 with two base hits and three runs driven in.

Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is an additional playmaker since returning to the lineup. Acuna Jr. has a .323 batting average after hammering 12 home runs and 22 RBI in 45 games. He's tallied a hit in three of his last four games. Atlanta has a 13-8 run line record as the underdog and an 11-7 run line record following a loss.

Why the Yankees can win

New York wrapped up the first half of the season leading the MLB in home runs (151) while ranking fourth in RBI (480) and fifth in batting average (.256). Right fielder Aaron Judge plays a massive role in that, as he's first in the majors in batting average (.355) and OPS (1.194) but second in home runs (35) and RBI (81).

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. enters this game with a .250 batting average with 17 home runs and 43 RBI. He also has 39 runs scored and 10 doubles this campaign. New York goes into this contest with a 20-13 over record in non-league games.

