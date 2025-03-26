The Milwaukee Brewers battle the New York Yankees in a 2025 MLB Opening Day matchup on Thursday afternoon. Milwaukee won the National League Central at 93-69 last season, while New York won the American League East at 94-68. The Brewers, who have won their division each of the past two seasons, were 46-35 on the road in 2024. The Yankees, who won the AL East in two of the past three years, were 44-37 at home last season.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees won two of three meetings a year ago, with New York outscoring Milwaukee 36-15. New York is a -153 favorite on the money line (risk $153 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Brewers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Yankees vs. Brewers money line: New York -153, Milwaukee +128 at Caesars Sportsbook

Yankees vs. Brewers over/under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Brewers run line: New York -1.5 (+143)

MIL: The Brewers have hit the money line in 21 of their last 31 road games (+10.80 units)

NYY: The Yankees have hit the game total over in 69 of their last 119 games (+19.05 units)

Why the Yankees can cover

New York is expected to send 32-year-old Carlos Rodon to the mound. The left-hander started 32 games a year ago, posting a 16-9 record with a 3.96 ERA. In 175 innings pitched, he allowed 157 hits, 77 earned runs with 57 walks and 195 strikeouts. In the postseason, he was 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA. In four career starts against Milwaukee, he is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA, allowing five earned runs in 17 innings.

Helping power the offense is center fielder Aaron Judge. In 158 games in 2024, he batted .322 with 36 doubles, one triple, 58 homers, 122 runs scored and 144 RBI. In limited action, he has hit Milwaukee well. In 12 games against the Brewers, he is hitting .378 with two doubles, five homers and 10 RBI. He was 5-for-12 with two homers and five RBI in three games at Milwaukee last season.

Why the Brewers can cover

Right-hander Freddy Peralta (11-9, 3.68 ERA) was named Milwaukee's starter on the first day of spring training. The 28-year-old enters his eighth season with the Brewers. Last season, he made 32 starts, pitching 173.2 innings, allowing 71 earned runs, while walking 68 and striking out 200. In 178 career games, including 129 starts, he is 53-36 with a 3.79 ERA. He will be making his first-ever start at Yankee Stadium.

Veteran left fielder Christian Yelich enters the season healthy after having back surgery toward the end of the 2024 season. He has been the heart of the offense over the past seven seasons. In 73 games last year before being shut down, he hit .315 with 12 doubles, three triples, 11 homers and 42 RBI. In eight career games against New York, he hit .323 with one double, one homer and three RBI.

