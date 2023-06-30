Not many teams have a bigger brand appeal than the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals. They are two of the most popular teams in the country and have been a consistent winner throughout the history of their franchises. This season hasn't gone as planned for either side, however. The Yankees (45-36) are 9.5 games out of first place in the American League East, though they have one of the three AL Wild Card spots at the moment. The Cardinals (33-47) have been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2023 MLB season and are currently in last place in the National League Central.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET from St. Louis' Busch Stadium. The Yankees won two of three games at the Oakland Athletics to begin their six-game road trip and scored 21 runs over their last two games. The Cardinals lost two of three against the Astros but are 6-4 in their last 10 games. New York is the slight -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Cardinals odds. The over/under for total runs is 9.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has opened the 2023 MLB season on a 36-28 roll on all-top rated MLB picks, including a 9-2 mark on top-rated run-line picks (+450). Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Cardinals vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Cardinals money line: Yankees -115, Cardinals -105

Yankees vs. Cardinals over/under: 9.5 runs

Yankees vs. Cardinals run line: Cardinals -1.5 (+178)

NYY: The Yankees are 11-5 this season against teams that have won less than 46% of their games

STL: The Cardinals have won their last three games against the Yankees, sweeping them last season



Yankees vs. Cardinals picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Yankees



Luis Severino is scheduled to start for the Yankees off his best performance of the season. The eight-year veteran held the Rangers, which lead baseball with 483 runs scored, scoreless over six innings on June 24. The 29-year-old has struggled this season with an ERA of 5.25, his highest since 2016, but there have been flashes of the quality pitcher that has a career ERA of 3.49, including a 3.18 ERA last year.

The Yankees can pair Severino with one of the best bullpens in baseball this season. The Yankees lead the sport in bullpen ERA (2.82) and rank second with a 1.17 WHIP. Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta have sub-three ERAs with more than 30 appearances each with Albert Abreu, Ron Marinaccio and Michael King also having strong seasons in the bullpen. An elite bullpen can allow manager Aaron Boone to pull Severino at the first sign of trouble and the Yankees bullpen is well rested after pitching only 3 2/3 innings over the last two games thanks to Domingo German's perfect game on Wednesday. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Cardinals

Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt create one of the best duos in baseball and Arenado is coming off a strong series against the Astros. The seven-time All-Star went 4-for-8 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored over three games against Houston and has at least one hit in five of his last six games. Goldschmidt had a three-hit performance, including a home run, against the Astros on Wednesday and ranks 19th in baseball with an .863 OPS.

Catcher Willson Contreras had a slow start to the 2023 MLB season but he's 6-for-14 with two doubles over his last four games. Contreras is showing signs of returning to his three-time All-Star resume, which included back-to-back seasons of at least 20 home runs. The 31-year-old has only eight home runs and a slash line of .215/.303/.369, which is all career lows, but if he can continue the momentum of his last few games, the Cardinals offense should see a huge boost. See which team to back here.

How to make Yankees vs. Cardinals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total. It also says one side of the money line has all of the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Yankees, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 36-28 on its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.