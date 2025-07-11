The New York Yankees will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they battle the Chicago Cubs in a key interleague series starting on Friday. Chicago is coming off an 8-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, while New York rallied for a 6-5 10-inning victory over the Seattle Mariners. The Cubs (55-38), who are first in the National League Central, are 25-22 on the road in 2025. The Yankees (52-41), who are second in the American League East, are 29-17 on their home field this season.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees have won seven of the last 10 meetings with the Cubs.

Why the Yankees can win

Left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon (9-6, 3.30 ERA) is expected to get the start for New York. In 19 games, all starts, he has pitched 111.2 innings, allowing 75 hits, 41 earned runs and 40 walks, while striking out 127. He received a no-decision in a 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on June 24. In six innings, he allowed four hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Right fielder Aaron Judge helps power the New York offense. In 93 games, he is hitting .356 with 22 doubles, two triples, 34 homers and 77 RBI. He had a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Mariners. He was 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 10-3 win over Seattle on Tuesday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Cubs can win

Right-hander Chris Flexen (5-0, 0.83 ERA) is expected to be the opener on Friday for Chicago. It will be his first start of the year. In 17 games, he has pitched 32.2 innings, allowing three earned runs and eight walks with 17 strikeouts. In his last outing, an 8-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, he pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four hits and one earned run with two strikeouts.

Right fielder Kyle Tucker continues to help power the Chicago offense. In 92 games this season, he is batting .284 with 19 doubles, four triples, 17 homers and 55 RBI. He has hits in five consecutive games. In Thursday's win over the Twins, he doubled in five at-bats. He was 1-for-2 with a walk and three RBI in an 11-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

