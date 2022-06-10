The first matchup of a three-game series starts when the Chicago Cubs (23-33) travel to Yankee Stadium to take on the New York Yankees (41-16) on Friday night. New York is one of the hottest teams in the majors, winning eight of its last nine games. Luis Severino (4-1, 2.95 ERA) is on the hill for New York. Chicago has not confirmed a starter as of Friday morning.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -260 money-line favorite (risk $260 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +220 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Yankees vs. Cubs money line: New York -260, Chicago +220

Yankees vs. Cubs run line: New York -1.5 (-125)

Yankees vs. Cubs over-under: 8.5 runs

NYY: Yankees are 9-2 in their last 11 interleague games

CHC: Over is 4-1 in Cubs' last five during Game 1 of a series

Why you should back the Yankees

Right fielder Aaron Judge is a mammoth player on the diamond for the Yankees. Judge has a terrific throwing arm from the outfield and can hit for a good average and power. Judge has been one of the top hitters in the majors, ranking 13th in batting average (.310), first in home runs (22) and tied for fifth in RBIs (45). On June 7, he went 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs, including a 2-run bomb.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu is a consistent contact hitter with a nice combination of speed, athleticism and power. LeMahieu is also a reliable defender with good instincts in the infield. The three-time All-Star owns a batting average of .264 with five homers and 26 runs driven in.

Why you should back the Cubs

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom is a good fielder with a nice throwing arm. He's a stable contributor offensively with decent home-run power. The 30-year-old leads the team in home runs (12) and RBIs (31). On June 5, he was 2-for-4 with two doubles.

Catcher Willson Contreras is a steady hitter with good pitch recognition and awareness at the plate. Contreras displays some home-run pop and can be a reliable defender behind the plate with a nice throwing arm. During the month of June, the two-time All-Star has a batting average of .318 with two home runs and five RBIs. On June 7, he was 1-for-3 with a solo homer.

