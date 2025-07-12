The Chicago Cubs will look to even their weekend interleague series with the New York Yankees when they meet on Saturday afternoon. The Yankees dominated Friday's game, cruising to an 11-0 win. The Cubs (55-39) will send left-hander Matthew Boyd (9-3, 2.52 ERA) to the mound, while the Yankees (53-41) counter with left-hander Max Fried (11-2, 2.27 ERA).

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. New York is -166 on the money line (risk $166 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Yankees odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +140 underdog (risk $100 to win $140). The over/under for total runs scored is 8. Boyd is -235 to record 5+ strikeouts, while Kyle Tucker is +400 to record one or more home runs.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2025 MLB season 45-38 on top-rated MLB betting picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks, returning more than 28 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps, or new users taking advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code or Fanatics Sportsbook promo code could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's three best bets for Yankees vs. Cubs (odds subject to change):

Yankees ML (-167)

Cubs run line +1.5 (-153)

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs, over 0.5 total bases (-175)

Yankees to win (-167)

New York has been on fire and has won each of its last five games. The Yankees have also had the Cubs' number of late, winning seven of the past 10 meetings with Chicago. The Cubs, meanwhile, have lost four of six. The model favors New York, which has a money line probability of over 60%. DraftKings is one of the books with a -172 price on the Yankees, and new users can unlock even more value with a DraftKings promo code:

Cubs run line +1.5 (-153)

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests Chicago will cover the run line, and has the Yankees winning the game by an average score of 5.3 to 4.6, with the Cubs covering over 60% of the time, making it the better value. The Cubs are 25-23 on the road, while the Yankees are 30-17 on their home field in 2025.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs, over 0.5 total bases (-175)

Crow-Armstrong has produced at the plate this season. In 93 games, he is hitting .269 with 21 doubles, four triples, 25 homers, 70 RBI and 27 stolen bases. In Thursday's 8-1 win over the Minnesota Twins, he was 3-for-4 with a double, two homers and three RBI with three runs scored. He was 4-for-4 with two homers, two RBI and four runs scored in an 11-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on July 4.

The model is projecting 1.5 total bases for Crow-Armstrong, and gives this prop a five-star rating. FanDuel has this line at -200, with the best way of making this play being via a FanDuel promo code.