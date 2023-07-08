The Chicago Cubs (41-46) have a chance to win for the fourth time in five games when they face the New York Yankees (48-41) on Saturday afternoon. Chicago opened the three-game series with a 3-0 win on Friday, holding New York to just two hits. The Yankees are on a three-game losing streak, falling to fourth place in the American League East. They are continuing to play without star slugger Aaron Judge (toe).

The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. New York is listed at -205 on the money line (risk $205 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Yankees vs. Cubs money line: Yankees -205, Cubs +170

Yankees vs. Cubs run line: Yankees -1.5 (-105)

Yankees vs. Cubs over/under: 8.5 runs

NYY: Yankees are 8-1 in their last nine home games vs. Chicago

CHC: Cubs are 7-3 in their last 10 road games

Why you should back the Yankees



New York lost the series opener on Friday, but it has still won eight of the last nine meetings between these teams at Yankee Stadium. Ace Gerrit Cole is 8-2 with a 2.79 ERA this season, allowing two runs or fewer on 13 occasions. He has been dominant against Chicago during his career, going 10-3 with a 2.53 ERA, striking out 12 batters in six innings in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Cole has an advantage over Chicago starter Drew Smyly, who is 2-4 with a 6.49 ERA in his last seven starts. Smyly allowed three runs on four hits across 3.2 innings at Milwaukee in his last outing, which was his second shortest of the year. He was tagged for seven runs and nine hits in 3.2 innings against Philadelphia five days before that, so he has not been in the best of form. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Cubs

Despite recent struggles, Smyly has not been intimidated by New York during his career, going 3-0 with a 1.85 ERA in nine appearances (seven starts). He went 5-1 with a 2.60 ERA in his first 10 starts of the season, and he will be looking to regain that form against a struggling lineup. New York is 13-16 in its 29 games since Judge last played, scoring two runs or fewer 12 times in his absence.

The Yankees did not have an at-bat with a runner in scoring position on Friday, grounding into a pair of double plays. Chicago's Cody Bellinger hit his ninth home run of the season, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games. He is batting .479 during his current streak and is batting .373 since returning from a knee injury June 15. See which team to back here.

