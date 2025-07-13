The Chicago Cubs (56-39) hit the road to close out their three-game series against the New York Yankees (53-42) on Sunday. The first two games of the series were split, as the Cubs secured a 5-2 win over the Yankees on Saturday. Shota Imanaga (5-3, 2.80 ERA) will start for the Cubs, while Will Warren (6-4, 4.70 ERA) gets the nod for the Yankees.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. New York is a -130 favorite on the money line in the latest Cubs vs. Yankees odds, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9.



The run line is New York -1.5 (+152).



Why the Cubs can win

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is a solid run producer for the Cubs, as he's tied for sixth in the league in home runs (25) and seventh in RBI (70) to go along with a .266 batting average. In Thursday's contest against the Twins, he was 3-of-4 with two homers and three RBI.

Right fielder Kyle Tucker has been another effective player for Chicago, hitting .282 with 17 home runs and 56 RBI. He's on a seven-game hitting streak. Chicago has a 14-12 run line record in non-league games. They also have a 25-24 run line record as the away team. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Yankees can win

Right fielder Aaron Judge is one of the best hitters in the MLB, ranking first in batting average (.358) and OPS (1.204). In addition, he's second in both home runs (35) and RBI (81). In Saturday's loss, he was 3-of-4 with a two-run bomb.

Left fielder Cody Bellinger enters this game batting .285 with 16 home runs and 54 runs driven in. He's recorded a hit in 17 straight games. On Friday against Chicago, he was 3-of-6 with three home runs and six RBI. New York is 5-1 in its last six games overall and 10-3 in its past 13 home games against the Cubs. See which team to back at SportsLine.





