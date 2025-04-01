We're not even a week into the 2025 MLB season and the New York Yankees already find themselves in the middle of a controversy. The Yankees offense exploded for 36 runs in their three-game sweep over the Brewers last weekend, but more than the numbers their bats produced, it was the physical bats themselves that garnered national headlines. Multiple Yankees used "Torpedo" bats, which are legal, customized bats to specific hitters to move more of the wood to a hitter's "sweet spot." We'll get a better idea on Tuesday if it was the bats or Brewers poor pitching that played a larger role in the Yankees' three-game sweep to begin the 2025 MLB season when the Yankees host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Arizona is coming off a four-game split against the Chicago Cubs in their first series of the season.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is a -115 favorite on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Diamondbacks odds from the SportsLine consensus, while Arizona is a -104 underdog. The over/under is 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks money line: Arizona -104, New York -115 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks over/under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks run line: Arizona -1.5 (+152)

ARI: The Diamondbacks are +131 on the money line this season

NYY: The Yankees are 3-0 on the run line this season

Why the Diamondbacks can cover

The Diamondbacks are expected to debut prized free agent pitcher Corbin Burnes on Tuesday. Arizona signed Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal this offseason after Burnes went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with the Orioles last season. The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher has had an ERA below 3.00 in four of his last five seasons. Burnes had a 2.45 ERA and 0.73 WHIP over two starts against the Yankees last season.

Third baseman Eugenio Suarez had a huge opening series, hitting a home run in three of his first four games, including two homers on Friday, and looks to carry that momentum to New York. Suarez had 30 home runs and 101 RBI last season as it was his fifth season with at least 30 home runs over the last six full MLB seasons. Arizona also features one of the most dynamic players in the game in 24-year-old outfielder Corbin Carroll, who enters his fourth MLB season.

Why the Yankees can cover

The "Torpedo" bats were the buzz of the sports world over the weekend as the Yankees hit a franchise record nine home runs in a 20-9 win over the Brewers on Saturday. They followed with four home runs on Sunday, including Jazz Chisholm Jr. hitting two homers in the 12-3 victory. Chisholm, who is hitting .417 with three home runs, is one of the Yankees using the "Torpedo" bat and seeing positive results. Aaron Judge, the reigning American League MVP, is sticking with his traditional bat and doing his typical damage with four home runs and 11 RBI over three games.

Will Warren will make just his seventh career start for the Yankees after making his MLB debut last season. The 25-year-old RHP went 4-1 with a 5.09 ERA last season. He's the No. 5 Yankees prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, as he's set to make his first April start in the majors. Warren hopes the "Torpedo" bats give him as much run support as Yankees pitchers received over the weekend.

