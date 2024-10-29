Yankees vs. Dodgers live updates, World Series Game 4 news: Aaron Boone makes lineup change facing sweep

The Dodgers will go for the first World Series sweep since 2012 on Tuesday night in New York

Tuesday's Game 4 of the 2024 World Series finds the host New York Yankees on the verge of being swept and the Los Angeles Dodgers one win away from the eighth world championship in franchise history. The Yankees haven't been swept in the World Series since the Reds victimized them in 1976. The Dodgers, meantime, haven't swept a World Series since 1963, when they bounced, yes, the Yankees in the minimum four games.

As for the longer view, of the 40 teams to be down 0-3 in a best-of-seven postseason series in Major League Baseball, only one team has come back to win the series in question. That team was the 2004 Red Sox, who defied the odds and won the ALCS versus the Yankees. Current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts notched a critical stolen base in Game 4 of that series.

As for the current series, the Dodgers in Game 4 will conduct a bullpen game, as they've done on multiple occasions this postseason on account of their injury-compromised rotation. The Yankees have made a lineup change for more righty-lefty balance in the order. The left-handed hitting Jazz Chisholm Jr. will bat cleanup in Game 4, with Giancarlo Stanton moved down to the No. 5 hole. On the mound, the Yankees will counter by starting rookie right-hander Luis Gil.

Dodgers stick with what's worked

With a World Series title on the line, Dave Roberts is going back to his usual. Ben Casparius gets the "start" in what will amount to a bullpen game. He last threw in Game 6 of the NLCS vs. the Mets, earning the win on 1 ⅓ scoreless innings.

Kate Feldman
October 29, 2024, 8:16 PM
Oct. 29, 2024, 4:16 pm EDT
 
Yankees make lineup change

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has made a lineup tweak ahead of his team's must-win Game 4 on Tuesday night. Facing a bullpen game from the Dodgers, the Yankees are going with a more balanced order that sees left-handed hitting Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the cleanup spot and Giancarlo Stanton hitting fifth.

The Yankees do not have back-to-back righties anywhere in the lineup. Their offense is looking to pick it up after scoring just seven runs through three games.

