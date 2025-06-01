The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to sweep the New York Yankees in the final game of their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. Los Angeles earned an 8-5 win on Friday and clobbered New York, 18-2, on Saturday. Ryan Yarbrough (2-0, 3.06 ERA) is expected to start for the Yankees (35-22), while the Dodgers (36-22) will counter with Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-3, 1.97 ERA).

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is -175 on the money line (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Dodgers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the best Sunday MLB home run picks, Sunday MLB prop picks, and the day's best MLB parlay picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 10 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 27-21 run (56%) on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps, or new users taking advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code or Fanatics Sportsbook promo code could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's three best bets for Yankees vs. Dodgers on Sunday:

Yankees ML (+144)

Yankees spread +1.5 (-147)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Under 6.5 strikeouts (-112)

Yankees to win (+144)

New York entered the series red hot, winning nine of their last 10 games. They have also won five of their past eight games on the road, having swept a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. The model is confident the Yankees can win the series finale, and has a money line probability of 47%. DraftKings Sportsbook has Los Angeles winning at -175.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine's top MLB expert, Matt Severance, is heating up. Get his best bets for Sunday, all from the expert who is 135-69 on his last 204 MLB picks (+20).

Yankees spread +1.5 (-147)

The model is certain New York will be able to cover the spread. It has simulated the game 10,000 times and has the Dodgers winning the game by an average score of 4.8 to 4.7, giving this bet an A-rating. The teams enter play on Sunday as two of the top scoring teams in MLB. Los Angeles has scored 340 runs in 58 games (5.9), tops in baseball. New York, meanwhile, has scored 312 runs in 57 games (5.5), the third most in MLB and tops in the American League.

You've now seen two best bets for Yankees vs. Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball. Now, get picks for every single game from the model that enters Week 10 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-21 run (56%) on top-rated MLB run-line picks.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto under 6.5 strikeouts (-112)

Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been nothing short of brilliant this season. He has won two of his last three starts, including a 7-2 triumph at Cleveland on Monday. In that game, he pitched six innings, while allowing two earned runs with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings of work. Although he has had his share of strikeouts this season, he has six or fewer strikeouts in six of 11 starts in 2025. The model is projecting just 5.9 strikeouts for the Dodgers ace. FanDuel Sportsbook has this prop at -112.