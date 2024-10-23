The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees meet for the 12th time ever in a World Series when they clash in Game 1 of the 2024 Fall Classic at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday. New York has won eight of the 11 previous World Series, the last coming in 1981. The Yankees (94-68), first in the American League East, are coming off a 4-1 ALCS win over the Cleveland Guardians. The Dodgers (98-64), first in the National League West, defeated the New York Mets 4-2 in the NLCS.

First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. New York holds a 48-40 series lead, but the teams have split the last 12 meetings. Los Angeles is a –129 favorite on the money line (risk $129 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Dodgers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024 World Series on a 32-18 betting roll on top-rated run-line MLB picks (+722) that dates back to last season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Dodgers money line: Los Angeles -126, New York +106

Yankees vs. Dodgers over/under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Dodgers run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+164)

NYY: The Yankees have covered the run line in 52 of their last 86 road games (+20.75 units)

LAD: The Dodgers have hit the game total over in 59 of their last 91 games (+29.40 units)

Yankees vs. Dodgers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Yankees vs. Dodgers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back the Dodgers

Right-hander Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) will get the start in Game 1 for the Dodgers. He gave up eight runs given up last time out, but he was outstanding against the Mets on Oct. 13, giving up just two hits and no runs in seven innings. First baseman Freddie Freeman, who has been nursing an ankle injury, is expected to be in action for Game 1.

Also helping power the Dodgers is designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. In 159 regular-season games, the likely NL MVP hit .310 with 38 doubles, seven triples, 54 homers, 130 RBI and 134 runs scored. In the NLCS win over the Mets, Ohtani was 8-for-22 (.364) with two homers and six RBI. In 26 career games against the Yankees, he has four doubles, one triple, nine homers and 18 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Yankees

New York is expected to send right-hander Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) to the mound. Cole is 1-0 during the postseason with a 3.31 ERA. He defeated the Royals 3-1 during the ALDS, pitching seven innings and allowing six hits, one earned run, while striking out four. In 151.2 innings during the regular season, he allowed 104 hits, 59 earned runs and 77 walks, while striking out 171. He won three of his last four decisions, including an 11-2 win at Seattle on Sept. 17.

Helping power the offense is center fielder Aaron Judge. In nine postseason games, Judge has homered twice and driven in six runs. In 158 regular-season games this year, he batted .322 with 36 doubles, one triple, 58 homers, 144 RBI and 122 runs scored. He has feasted on Dodgers pitching. In eight previous games against them, he hit .389 with two doubles, eight homers and 11 RBI. See which team to pick here.

How to make Yankees vs. Dodgers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 8.9 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Yankees vs. Dodgers, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 32-18 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.