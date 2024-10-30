The Los Angeles Dodgers look to close out the 2024 World Series when they battle the New York Yankees in Game 5 on Wednesday night. New York earned an 11-4 win on Tuesday night to stay alive and cut its series deficit to 3-1. The Dodgers (98-64), who are looking for their eighth world championship and first since 2020, were the National League West Division champions for the third year in a row and 11th time in 12 years. The Yankees (94-68), who won the American League East for the second time in three years, are looking to win their 28th World Series crown.

First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. New York is a -147 favorite on the money line (risk $147 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Yankees odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Yankees money line: New York -147, Los Angeles +124

Dodgers vs. Yankees over/under: 8 runs

Dodgers vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5 (+138)

LAD: The Dodgers have hit the game total over in 62 of their last 102 games (+24.50 units)

NYY: The Yankees have hit the game total over in 67 of their last 117 games (+17.05 units)

Why you should back the Yankees

New York will send its ace, right-hander Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA in regular season) to the mound. He is 1-0 with a 2.82 ERA in the 2024 MLB playoffs. Cole, the Game 1 starter, went six innings, allowing just four hits, one earned run, while striking out four in a 6-3 loss on Friday. He earned his postseason win in the ALDS, defeating the Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Oct. 10. In that game, he went seven innings, allowing six hits, one earned run, while striking out four.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres was one of the heroes of Game 4 for the Yankees, hitting a three-run home run. He was 2-for-5 with a double in Game 1 of the series. He has five multi-hit games over the past 10 postseason contests, including a 3-for-5 effort with a double in a 6-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS on Oct. 15. In 13 playoff games this year, he is batting .264 with three doubles, two homers, eight RBI and 10 runs scored. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles will counter with right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.16 ERA in regular season). He was acquired in a deadline trade with Detroit, and in 10 games with the Dodgers, posted a 6-2 record with a 3.58 ERA. This postseason, Flaherty is 1-2 with a 6.10 ERA, but he has pitched in eight career playoff games, including seven starts. In Game 1, he did not earn a decision, but pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out six. For his career, he is 55-41 with a 3.63 ERA.

First baseman Freddie Freeman continues to be on a tear. He became the first player to ever homer in six consecutive World Series games, when he connected on a two-run shot in the first inning on Tuesday. In the series, he is 5-for-16 with a triple, four homers, 10 RBI and four runs scored. In 12 postseason games this year, he is batting .250 with one triple, four homers, 11 RBI and five runs scored. See which team to pick here.

