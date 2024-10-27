The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the World Series. The storied franchises are battling for the 2024 title, and things got off to an epic start Friday night. The Dodgers took Game 1 in 10 innings as Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs to turn a one-run deficit into a three-run victory. Game 2 was another Los Angeles win, thanks to three home runs and an excellent start by Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Yankees won the AL East, then took down the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS and the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS. This is their first Fall Classic since 2009, when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies to secure their 27th championship.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, won the NL West, then beat the San Diego Padres in the NLDS and the New York Mets in the NLCS. They've made the World Series four times since 2017, winning it all in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff schedule here. Below is the World Series schedule for the Dodgers vs. the Yankees:



Date Start time/score TV Game 1 Fri., Oct. 25 LAD 6, NYY 3 (F/10) Fox, Fubo (Try for free) Game 2 Sat., Oct. 26 LAD 4, NYY 2 Fox, Fubo (Try for free) Game 3 Mon., Oct. 28 8:08 p.m. ET Fox, Fubo (Try for free) Game 4 Tues., Oct. 29 8:08 p.m. ET Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Game 5 (if necessary) Weds., Oct. 30 8:08 p.m. ET Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Game 6 (if necessary) Fri., Nov. 1 8:08 p.m. ET Fox, Fubo (Try for free) Game 7 (if necessary) Sat., Nov. 2 8:08 p.m. ET Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Game 3 info, probable pitchers

Date: Monday, Oct. 28 | Time: 8:08 p.m.

Location: Yankee Stadium, New York

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Probable pitchers: RHP Clarke Schmidt (NYY) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (LAD)

Odds: LAD +130, NYY -155 | over/under: 8.0 (via Caesars)

World Series storylines

Yankees: For most franchises, a 15-year World Series drought wouldn't be a huge deal. For the Yankees, it's been a dark cloud hanging over the team -- and general manager Brian Cashman -- for more than a decade. Maybe they were just biding their time. The lineup is stacked with sluggers: Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton. Can they power their way to a 28th championship?

Dodgers: The Dodgers may not have been the world killers that everyone expected when they opened the season with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and more. That said, 98 regular-season wins is nothing to scoff at, nor is taking down the Padres and the Mets to get here. I'm reluctant to ever say World Series or bust, but this was a team put together with rings (note the plural) in mind. The Dodgers played like winners all year. Now it's time to finish the job.