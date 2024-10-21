The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the World Series. The storied franchises' have won their respective pennants and are set to square off for the 12th time in the Fall Classic. It's the face-off between the two faces of Major League Baseball right now in Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani

The Yankees won the AL East, then took down the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS and the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS. This is their first Fall Classic since 2009, when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies to secure their 27th championship.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, won the NL West, then beat the San Diego Padres in the NLDS and the New York Mets in the NLCS. They've made the World Series four times since 2017, winning it all in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff schedule here. Below is the World Series schedule for the Dodgers vs. the Yankees:



Date Start time TV Game 1 Fri., Oct. 25 8:08 p.m. ET Fox, Fubo (Try for free) Game 2 Sat., Oct. 26 8:08 p.m. ET Fox, Fubo (Try for free) Game 3 Mon., Oct. 28 8:08 p.m. ET Fox, Fubo (Try for free) Game 4 Tues., Oct. 29 8:08 p.m. ET Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Game 5 (if necessary) Weds., Oct. 30 8:08 p.m. ET Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Game 6 (if necessary) Fri., Nov. 1 8:08 p.m. ET Fox, Fubo (Try for free) Game 7 (if necessary) Sat., Nov. 2 8:08 p.m. ET Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Game 1 info, probable pitchers

Date: Friday, Oct. 25 | Time: TBA

Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Probable pitchers: Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. TBA (LAD)

Odds: LAD -130, NYY +110 | over/under: 8.5

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Cole as the Game 1 starter on Monday. It's no surprise. Cole, who signed a $324 million contract ahead of the 2020 season, has been the Yankees' ace ever since. Cole has a 3.31 ERA in this postseason, and was terrific against the Royals in two starts in the ALDS. Cole has never won a World Series ring, but did get two starts for the Astros in the 2019 Fall Classic against the Nationals.

Here now is what you need to know about each team in the World Series:

World Series storylines

Yankees: For most franchises, a 15-year World Series drought would be laughed out of the room. For the Yankees, it's been a dark cloud hanging over the team -- and general manager Brian Cashman -- for more than a decade. Maybe they were just biding their time. The lineup is stacked with sluggers: Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton. Can they power their way to a 28th championship?

Dodgers: The Dodgers may not have been the world killers that everyone expected when they opened the season with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and more. That said, 98 regular-season wins is nothing to scoff at, nor is taking down the Padres and the Mets to get here. I'm reluctant to ever say World Series or bust, but this was a team put together with rings (note the plural) in mind. The Dodgers played like winners all year. Now it's time to finish the job.