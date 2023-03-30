New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge faces the team that nearly signed him in the offseason when Judge and the Yankees kick off the 2023 season against the San Francisco Giants on MLB Opening Day 2023 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. In December the Giants reportedly offered the free agent Judge a $360 million contract, and one baseball reporter even tweeted that Judge "appears headed to Giants." But instead Judge re-signed with New York for $360 million, the third largest contract in baseball history. On Thursday Judge begins his follow-up to a 2022 season in which he set the American League record for homers (62) and won the AL MVP Award.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -180 money-line favorite (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while San Francisco is a +152 underdog. The over/under for total runs scored is 6.5. Before making any Giants vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Giants and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Giants vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Giants money line: New York -180, San Francisco +152

Yankees vs. Giants run line: New York -1.5 (+126)

Yankees vs. Giants over/under: 6.5 runs

NYY: Aaron Judge hit an American League-record 62 home runs in 2022.

SF: Logan Webb tied for eighth in wins (15) in the majors last season.

Yankees vs. Giants picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Yankees

New York starter Gerrit Cole has a history of success against San Francisco. The 32-year-old ace is 5-1 with a 3.15 ERA in seven career starts against the Giants. He has 45 strikeouts in 45⅔ innings pitched against San Francisco.

In addition, the Yankees have a promising young shortstop in Anthony Volpe. A 21-year-old from New Jersey who grew up rooting for the Bronx Bombers, Volpe slashed .309/.415/1.033 and banged out three home runs in 55 at-bats during spring training. He also stole five bases and is expected to increase the production at a position where the team struggled last season.

Why you should back the Giants

Starting pitcher Logan Webb keeps on improving. The 26-year-old sinkerballer had his best season in 2022, going 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and 4.8 WAR. He finished in 11th place in voting for the National League Cy Young Award.

In addition, Mike Yastrzemski is poised for an improved season due to the new shift rules. No Giants hitter faced extreme shifts more last season than the lefthand-hitting Yastrzemski (81%). The new shift rules bode well for the 32-year-old, whose weighted on-base average last season was .336 without the shift and .297 with it.

How to make Giants vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 8.6 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Giants? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished last season on a roll, and find out.