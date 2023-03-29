The 2023 MLB season begins on Thursday when the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants collide on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Yankees are coming off a season in which they were swept by the eventual World Series champion Astros in four games in the American League Championship Series. They enter the season as the favorites in the AL East. Meanwhile the Giants, who won 107 games in 2021, are looking to bounce back from an 81-81 season and missing the playoffs a year ago. Gerrit Cole is set to start for New York against San Francisco's Logan Webb.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -190 money-line favorite (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while San Francisco is a +158 underdog. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Yankees vs. Giants money line: New York -190, San Francisco +158

Yankees vs. Giants run line: New York -1.5 (+118)

Yankees vs. Giants over/under: 7.5 runs

NYY: Aaron Judge hit an American League-record 62 home runs in 2022.

SF: Logan Webb tied for eighth in wins (15) in the majors last season.

Why you should back the Yankees

New York's Aaron Judge is coming off a historic 2022 season. The 6-foot-7 slugger famously broke the American League record for home runs in a season, with 62. He also led the majors in OPS (1.111) and tied for first in the majors in RBI (131). For his efforts last season he earned the AL MVP Award.

In addition, the Yankees will face a San Francisco team without one of its key players, Mitch Haniger. Signed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract in the offseason after spending the last five seasons with the Mariners, Haniger hasn't played in a game since March 4 due to an oblique strain and will start the season on the IL. Austin Slater (hamstring) and Luis Gonzalez (back) also are set for the IL, leaving the Giants light on outfield depth to begin the year.

Why you should back the Giants

Starting pitcher Logan Webb keeps on improving. The 26-year-old sinkerballer had his best season in 2022, going 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and 4.8 WAR. He finished in 11th place in voting for the National League Cy Young Award.

In addition, Mike Yastrzemski is poised for an improved season due to the new shift rules. No Giants hitter faced extreme shifts more last season than the lefthand-hitting Yastrzemski (81%). The new shift rules bode well for the 32-year-old, whose weighted on-base average last season was .336 without the shift and .297 with it.

