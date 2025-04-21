Red-hot teams battle when the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians in a key American League matchup on Monday night. Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh 5-4, while New York downed Tampa Bay 4-0 on Sunday. The Yankees (14-8), who are first in the AL East, have won six of their past seven games. The Guardians (12-9), who are second in the AL Central, have won three in a row and are 5-1 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The Yankees have won six of the last seven meetings against the Guardians. New York is a -120 favorite on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Yankees odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: New York -120, Cleveland +100 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Yankees vs. Guardians over/under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: New York -1.5 (+140)

NYY: The under is 5-4-1 in the past 10 Yankees games

CLE: The over is 6-2-2 in the past 10 Guardians games

Why the Yankees can cover

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 4.76 ERA) is expected to get the start for New York. In his first start this season in a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing four hits, three runs -- all earned -- with two walks and two strikeouts. He started 16 games for the Yankees a year ago, going 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA. In four career starts against the Guardians, Schmidt is 3-1 with a 3.52 ERA.

Right fielder Aaron Judge has been on fire to start the season. In 22 games, he is batting .390 with five doubles, seven homers, 25 RBI and 21 runs scored. In Saturday's 10-8 loss at Tampa Bay, Judge was 3-for-5 with three RBI. He was 3-for-3 with one double, one homer and one RBI in a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. In 36 career games against Cleveland, Judge is hitting .254 with 11 doubles, 10 homers and 22 RBI.

Why the Guardians can cover

Cleveland will counter with right-hander Gavin Williams (1-1, 4.58 ERA). In four starts this season, he has allowed 16 hits, 10 earned runs and 10 walks, with 18 strikeouts in 19.2 innings. In a 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on April 10, he pitched five innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and two walks with seven strikeouts. In one career start against the Yankees, he is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA.

Left fielder Steven Kwan has hits in nine of the last 10 games, including four in a row. He has four multi-hit games during that span, including a 4-for-5 performance with one homer, four RBI and two runs scored in a win over the White Sox on April 10. In this past weekend's three-game sweep of the Pirates, Kwan was 5-for-12 with a double, one home run and three RBI. In 18 career games against the Yankees, he has 13 hits and nine walks with four stolen bases.

