The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will continue their three-game series in Cleveland on Tuesday after the Guardians defeated the Yankees, 6-4, on Monday in the series opener. Cleveland improved to 13-9 overall this season and has won four straight games. The Yankees fell to 14-9 overall this season. The Yankees are 27-12 against Cleveland since 2022, including winning two postseason series over that span.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. New York is a -115 favorite on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Yankees odds on BetMGM, while Cleveland is a -105 underdog. The over/under is 8 in the latest MLB odds.

It enters Week 5 of the 2025 MLB season.

Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: New York -115, Cleveland -105 at BetMGM

Yankees vs. Guardians over/under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: Yankees -1.5 (+144)

CLE: The Over is 4-1-1 over the last six Guardians games

NYY: The Yankees are 11-9 as a run-line favorite this season

Yankees vs. Guardians picks:

Yankees vs. Guardians streaming:

Why the Yankees can cover

Despite losing Game 1 to Cleveland on Monday, the Yankees are 6-2 over their last eight games and were coming off winning three of four games on the road to Tampa Bay in their previous series. Aaron Judge, the reigning American League MVP and winner of the top honor in the league in two of the last three years, is playing like a man on his way to another MVP as he leads baseball in statistics like batting average (.384), OPS (1.188) and RBI (25). Judge had a double on Monday as he has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games.

The Yankees are scheduled to start 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Will Warren on Tuesday. Warren only lasted 1 2/3 innings in his last start, but he only allowed one run after getting some help from the bullpen and in his prior start, the RHP allowed two runs over five innings against the Giants. New York is second in baseball in scoring at 5.65 runs per game and hasn't lost back-to-back games since April 7 and April 8.

Why the Guardians can cover

Although Cleveland has struggled throughout recent history against New York, most notably in October, the Guardians are coming off a 6-4 victory on Monday to extend their overall winning streak to four games. Jose Ramirez, who was been one of the most reliable hitters in baseball over the last decade, went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI to extend his hitting streak to four games while having at least one hit in six of his last seven contests. He's also scored four runs over the last four games as one of the sport's elite hitters.

The Guardians are scheduled to start RHP Tanner Bibee. The 26-year-old went 12-8 with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP last season. Bibee, in his third MLB season, is off to a slow start with a 5.85 ERA, but even with that, he has a 3.41 ERA over 60 career starts as one of the top young arms in baseball. He allowed no runs in two starts, but at least six runs in his other two starts this season. If the Guardians get the version of Bibee who is on his game, he'll be a challenge for even New York's strong offense.

How to make Yankees vs. Guardians picks

