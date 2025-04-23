The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will conclude their three-game series in Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon with the Guardians trying to complete their series season sweep of New York since 2017. The Yankees have dominated the Guardians over recent years, entering this season with a 27-11 head-to-head record, including the postseason, over the previous three years, but Cleveland has reversed that in the opening series of the 2025 MLB season. Cleveland (14-9) is coming off a 3-2 win over the Yankees (14-10) on Tuesday after winning 6-4 on Monday.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. New York is a -150 favorite on the money line (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Guardians odds on BetMGM, while Cleveland is a +125 underdog. The over/under is 8 in the latest MLB odds.

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: New York -150, Cleveland +125 at BetMGM

Yankees vs. Guardians over/under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: Yankees -1.5 (+107)

CLE: The Over is 4-2-1 over the last seven Guardians games

NYY: The Under is 6-2-1 over the last nine Yankees games

Why the Yankees can cover

Although the Yankees have lost the first two games of the series, they have dominated the Guardians over recent years. Cleveland has had strong teams during New York's controlling run, but the Yankees have won the season series in six of the last seven years entering the 2025 MLB season. Aaron Judge, winner of two of the last three American League MVP awards, entered Tuesday with the best batting average in baseball and after going 4-for-4, he raised his average to .411. Judge is second in baseball in OPS (1.231), tied for first in RBI (25) and first in on-base percentage (.509) is another incredible start.

The Yankees are scheduled to start veteran left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon. The 32-year-old is 2-3 with a 4.34 ERA and he's coming off his best start of the season with six shutout innings against the Rays. Rodon, who is in the third year of a six-year, $162 million contract, had a 3.96 ERA and 1.22 WHIP last season, made two starts against Cleveland in the postseason last year and had a 2.53 ERA over those outings. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Guardians can cover

The Guardians have won five straight games and are 7-3 over their last 10 contests to move into first place in the AL Central early into the 2025 MLB season. Steven Kwan is batting .341 with a .905 OPS to open the season and he's 4-for-8 with three runs scored against the Yankees over the first two games of the series. The Cleveland bullpen has allowed just two runs over 5 2/3 innings, including no runs over three innings on Tuesday, and the Guardians have the eighth-best bullpen ERA (3.46) in baseball this season.

The Guardians are scheduled to start RHP Luis Ortiz. The 26-year-old has allowed two runs or fewer in back-to-back starts with 18 strikeouts over that span. The Yankees strike out 9.46 times per game, the fourth-most in baseball, as Ortiz could find success with his swing-and-miss stuff. Ortiz has a 3.24 ERA over three April starts. See which team to back at SportsLine.

