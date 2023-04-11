Gerrit Cole has been one of the most dominant pitchers of this era and after yielding just one earned run over 12 1/3 innings with 19 strikeouts in his first two starts, he'll be back on the bump when the New York Yankees visit the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. The Yankees are off to a 6-4 start on the season and are second in the AL East behind the red-hot Rays, while the Guardians are first in the AL Central with a 7-4 record. These two clubs met in the 2022 AL Divisional Series with New York winning in five games.

Tuesday's game is slated to begin at 6:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field in Cleveland. New York is the -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Guardians vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: Yankees -170, Guardians +143

Yankees vs. Guardians over/under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: Yankees -1.5 (+100)

NYY: The Yankees have been favored in nine of their 10 games so far this season

CLE: The Under is 6-2 in the Guardians' last eight matchups with the Yankees

Why you should back the Yankees

Cole has his best stuff to begin the season and he went a perfect 4-0 against the Guardians in four starts during the regular season and postseason in 2022. He struck out 31 over 26 innings while only yielding five earned runs in those starts and he has a 0.73 ERA to start the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have gotten big contributions from some of the more notable names in their lineup, with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres combining to hit nine home runs with 21 RBI in the first 10 games. Judge in particular is off to a scorching start with four home runs and a 1.113 OPS.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland will counter with Hunter Gaddis, a 25-year-old righty who is 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA over 9 2/3 innings so far this season. The rookie had a 4.01 ERA between double-A and triple-A last season before earning a late-season call-up and made the club after an impressive spring where he had a 2.77 ERA and struck out 17 over 13 innings.

The Cleveland lineup is built to get on base and run teams into trouble, with the Guardians leading the American League with 19 stolen bases this season. Five different players for the Guardians have at least a .364 OBP and five different players have stolen at least three bases so far this season.

