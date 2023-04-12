The New York Yankees will try to win their fourth straight series to open the 2023 season when they face the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday afternoon. New York dropped the opener on Monday, but it kept its hopes of winning the series alive with an 11-2 blowout victory on Tuesday. The Yankees gave up a pair of first inning runs before scoring 11 straight to close the game.

First pitch at Progressive Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) and the over/under is 9.5 in the latest Guardians vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll.

Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Guardians vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: New York -120, Cleveland +100

Yankees vs. Guardians over/under: 9.5 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: New York -1.5 (+130)

CLE: The Guardians are 8-4 in their last 10 April games

NYY: The Yankees are 10-4 in their last 14 games at Cleveland

Why you should back the Guardians

New York had Gerrit Cole on the mound during Tuesday's win, but it will have a significantly weaker starter on the bump for the series finale. Right-hander Clarke Schmidt has struggled during his first two starts, allowing three runs on five hits against San Francisco and four runs on five hits against Baltimore. He only managed to pitch 3.1 innings in both of those games, putting a serious strain on the bullpen.

Schmidt has only faced Cleveland once, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in two innings of relief two years ago. The Guardians have only lost consecutive games once this season, so they have been good at bouncing back from losses. Second baseman Andres Gimenez leads the team with a .333 average and 14 runs through his first 48 at-bats.

Why you should back the Yankees

While New York's starting pitcher is not as good as yesterday, the Yankees have plenty of offensive firepower to overcome that. They put up 11 consecutive runs on Tuesday, with four different players recording two hits. First baseman Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3, scored two runs and drove in two more, while right fielder Franchy Cordero hit his third home run of the season.

Cleveland is sending rookie right-hander Peyton Battenfield to the mound for his MLB debut due to Aaron Civale's oblique injury. The 25-year-old is facing one of the most explosive lineups in the majors, so this is not an ideal matchup for him. New York has won 10 of its last 14 games at Cleveland and is motivated to win its fourth straight series to open the season.

