The ALDS shifts to Progressive Field on Saturday night. The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians continue their matchup with the series tied 1-1 following Cleveland's 10-inning win in Game 2. That means the best-of-five series is now a best-of-three, with the Guardians holding home-field advantage.

That means the best-of-five series is now a best-of-three, with the Guardians holding home-field advantage.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15 | Time: 7:37 p.m. ET

Location: Progressive Field (Cleveland, Ohio)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Odds: NYY -120; CLE +100; O/U: 6.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Severino (7-2, 3.18 ERA)

Both teams dipped deep into their bullpen in Game 2, with the Guardians extending closer Emmanuel Clase for 2 1/2 innings and 33 pitches. Will Clase be available in Game 3? I would bet on it. Will he be compromised at all after that big Game 2 workload? That remains to be seen. More than anything, the Yankees need Aaron Judge to get going. The likely AL MVP is 0 for 8 with a walk and seven strikeouts in the series. The Yankees won Game 1 without Judge contributing. It'll be hard to win the series if that continues.

There is more to life than the starting pitcher, though McKenzie's elevated fastball/downer curveball approach matches up well against the Yankees' offense, and I would expect manager Terry Francona to do whatever he needs to do with his bullpen to secure the 2-1 series edge. I have Cleveland winning a tight Game 3 to take the series lead.

Pick: Guardians 2, Yankees 1