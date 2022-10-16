The Houston Astros may find out who their American League Championship Series opponent is on Sunday, as the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians reconvene at Progressive Field for Game 4 of the AL Division Series. The Guardians won Game 3 on Saturday in stunning, walk-off fashion to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. The Guardians now have a chance to win and advance on their home field.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15 | Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Location: Progressive Field (Cleveland, Ohio)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Odds: NYY -170; CLE +150; O/U: 6.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA) vs. Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA)

Preview

The Yankees will send ace Gerrit Cole to the mound in a must-win game for them. The Guardians will counter with Cal Quantrill. Our own Mike Axisa wrote about the five things the Yankees have to do in order to come back and win the series. The Yankees tasked Wandy Peralta with 1 2/3 innings on Saturday and stayed away from typical closer Clay Holmes, making their availabilities for this game unknown. It's worth noting that teams who have gone up 2-1 in an LDS have historically won around 75 percent of those series, according to our Dayn Perry's research. That means the odds bode well for the Guardians to advance to the ALCS, be it on Sunday or perhaps on Monday.

Prediction

The Guardians have outplayed the Yankees thus far this series. Anything can happen in a single game, however, and we're big fans of winner-takes-all games. As such, we're picking the Yankees to prevail in a close one so we can enjoy another night of postseason baseball.

Pick: Yankees 3, Guardians 2