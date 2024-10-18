The Cleveland Guardians will look to even their best-of-seven 2024 American League Championship Series at 2-2 when they meet the New York Yankees in Game 4 on Friday night in Cleveland. The Guardians earned a 7-5 win on Thursday when David Fry hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning. The Yankees (94-68), the top seed in the AL, are seeking to win their 28th World Series championship since 1923. The second-seeded Guardians (92-69), who won the AL Central Division, are looking to make their first World Series appearance since 2016, and earn their first title since 1948.

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: New York -124, Cleveland +104

Yankees vs. Guardians over/under: 7.5 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: New York -1.5 (+141)

NYY: The Yankees have hit the game total over in 65 of their last 113 games (+16.00 units)

CLE: The Guardians have covered the run line in 40 of their last 79 games at home (+12.25 units)

Why you should back the Yankees

New York is expected to send right-hander Luis Gil (15-7, 3.50 ERA) to the mound. He will be making his debut in the 2024 MLB playoffs. In 151.2 innings during the regular season, he allowed 104 hits, 59 earned runs and 77 walks, while striking out 171. He won three of his last four decisions, including an 11-2 win at Seattle on Sept. 17. In that game, he pitched five innings and allowed four hits, one earned run and three walks, while striking out five.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is among New York's top hitters. He hit a tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning on Thursday to put the Yankees in position to take a 3-0 series lead before the Guardians rallied back. Stanton has just two hits in the series, but both were long home runs. He hit .375 in the four-game ALDS series win over the Kansas City Royals, including two doubles, one homer and four RBI. In 114 regular-season games, Stanton hit .233 with 20 doubles, 27 homers and 72 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Guardians

Right-hander Gavin Williams (3-10, 4.86 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Cleveland. Williams, a former first-round draft pick in the 2021 draft, will be making his postseason debut. In his last outing, a 2-1 loss to St. Louis on Sept. 22, Williams received a no-decision after pitching 5.2 innings and allowing four hits, one earned run and two walks, while striking out three. He earned a 4-2 win at Kansas City on Sept. 2. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing one earned run on one hit with two walks and six strikeouts.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez has been among Cleveland's top hitters all year. In 158 regular-season games, he batted .279 with 39 doubles, two triples, 39 homers and 118 RBI. He was 1-for-4 with a double and a walk in Thursday's win. He homered in a 6-3 loss on Tuesday in Game 2 of the series. He has hit Yankees pitching well throughout his career. In 50 career games against them, he is batting .330 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 homers and 33 RBI. See which team to pick here.

