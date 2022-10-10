The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are set to meet in Game 1 of the best-of-five American League Division Series in the Bronx on Tuesday. The Yankees, by virtue of winning the AL East and finishing as one of the top two division winners (along with the Astros) earned a first-round bye and come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. On the other side, the Guardians won the AL Central, but because they were not among those top two division winners had to play in the opening round. They swept the Tampa Bays in two games in the Wild Card Series. They come into the ALDS on two days of rest.

The winner of this series will advance to the ALCS to face the winner of the Astros-Mariners ALDS.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 1.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11 | Time: 7:37 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Odds: CLE +180; NYY -220; O/U: 7 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA) vs. RHP Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA)

Preview

During the regular season, the Yankees won five of six head-to-head games against the Guardians, and they out-scored Cleveland in those contests by a cumulative margin of 38-14. However, the two teams haven't met since early July. When it comes to overall bodies of work in 2022, the Yankees have clearly been the superior team. They won 99 games during the regular season to Cleveland's 92, and their run differential was plus-240 to Cleveland's plus-64. As well, the Yankees played a significantly tougher schedule -- they were third in MLB in opponents' average winning percentage, while the Guardians were 28th.

As for the starting pitchers, Cole this season faced the Guardians twice, and in those two starts he put up a 1.42 ERA with 15 strikeouts and four walks in 12 2/3 innings. Quantrill made only one start against the Yankees in 2022, and in that start he allowed three runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and three walks.

Prediction

The Yankees are at home, have been the better team this season, are more rested, and have their ace lined up against Cleveland's No. 3 starter (albeit a very good third starter). We'll say the Yankees take the series opener.

Pick: Yankees 4, Guardians 2