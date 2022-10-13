The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will continue their ALDS matchup Thursday night at Yankee Stadium. New York won Game 1 behind Gerrit Cole's dominance and Anthony Rizzo's late homer. The ALDS schedule is unusual this year: the Yankees and Guardians have an off-day between Games 1 and 2, and again between Games 2 and 3. However, rain is in the New York forecast for Thursday night, and Game 2 could be impacted.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 2.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 13 | Time: 7:37 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Odds: HOU +118; NYY -140 | 6.5 o/u (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: LHP Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA) vs. RHP Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA)

Preview

During the regular season the Guardians slashed only .240/.303/.343 against lefties, and they'll face one of the game's best southpaws in Cortes in Game 2. The breakout lefty earned an All-Star Game selection this year and finished the regular season pitching as well as he has any point in his career. Of course, Cleveland is throwing their ace and the 2020 AL Cy Young winner, Shane Bieber, who was marvelous in his Wild Card Series start against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians have the guy they want on the mound as they look to even up the series. It should be noted there is rain in the forecast in the Bronx Thursday and Game 2 may be delayed or even postponed.

Prediction

The Guardians have scored four runs in 33 innings this postseason. Their offense, which relies on stringing together hits and walks, has had trouble with postseason-caliber pitching. Against someone like Cortes, it's hard to see the offense getting on track. We'll say the Yankees take Game 2 to move within one win of their third ALCS trip in the last six years.

Pick: Yankees 5, Guardians 2