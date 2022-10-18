The LDS round in the 2022 MLB postseason has blessed us with one do-or-die Game 5. The Yankees and Guardians were originally scheduled to meet for Game 5 on Monday night, but rain pushed the deciding contest back to Tuesday afternoon -- the same day the NLCS begins, and the day before one of these two teams faces the Astros in the ALCS.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 5.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 18 | Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (The Bronx, New York)

TV channel: TBS, MLB Network (Spanish broadcast) | Live stream: TBS app, fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: TBD (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: NYY: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44), CLE: TBD

Preview

First up, let's point out how well-played and competitive these games have been. The Yankees have scored 15 runs to the Guardians' 13. One game went to extra innings. There hasn't been a blowout, as the largest margin was the Yankees' Game 1 win by three runs. Expect more drama here, likely into the late innings and maybe even extras.

The Yankees would've started Jameson Taillon in Game 5 had it gone down as scheduled on Monday night. Now that it's been pushed back a day, they'll instead turn to Nestor Cortes. Cortes started Game 2 of this series, and he allowed two runs in five innings of work with three strikeouts and three walks. During the regular season, the All-Star lefty faced the Guardians twice and thrived with a 2.19 ERA and a .393 OPS against.

Clay Holmes threw in Game 4, and the Monday night rainout means he'll be coming off a day of rest. Also, Wandy Peralta has pitched in all four games this series. Jonathan Loaisiga and Lucas Luetge could be factors.

The Guardians were originally planning to counter with Aaron Civale, and it appears that Terry Francona could stick with that plan even in light of the postponement. That said, it's possible he could change tack and give the nod to ace Shane Bieber (who started Game 2 on Friday opposite Cortes). Civale held opposing lineups to a .200/.244/.394 line the first time through the order this year. And then, the Guardians are loaded with three best setup men -- Trevor Stephan, Sam Hentges and James Karinchak -- all being well-rested. None of them pitched in Game 4 and only Hentges went in Game 3. All-everything closer Emmanuel Clase went 2 1/3 innings in Game 2 and hasn't pitched since. It's entirely possible these four pitchers could finish the game if a starter just gets through three innings.

Prediction

The Guardians are set up so much better with pitching and I don't trust the Yankees' pitchers. Another soul-crushing loss for the Yankees in the late innings.

Pick: Guardians 5, Yankees 4